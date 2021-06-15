The price of the tokens behind dogecoin rival Shiba Inu, fan token platform Chiliz and Keep Network, a platform that aims to bridge public blockchains and private data, are soaring after leading crypto exchange Coinbase announced it is adding them to its professional platform.
- Effective today, Coinbase Pro users can transfer their CHZ, KEEP and SHIB into their accounts. Trading will begin on or after 9 a.m. Pacific time. CHZ and SHIB won't be available to New York residents.
- In response to the additions, which mean millions more people can trade the tokens, the price of SHIB, Shiba Inu's token, is up more than 31% over the last 24 hours, while the price of CHZ, the token of Chiliz, is up 18.3% over the last 24 hours. Keep Network's token, KEEP, is up 14%.
- Coinbase added SHIB little more than a month after that coin's creation, in marked contrast to its addition of dogecoin, which seemed to take doge years. This reflects a sea change in the approach of the exchange, a change announced at the time of its addition of dogecoin on June 1.
- The revised policy came a month and a half after the crypto exchange went public on Nasdaq under the ticker COIN. Coinbase's stock is now significantly below its initial trading price.
