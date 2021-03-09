The Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) alerted investors Monday over an entity called Huobi Global Limited.
- The Seychelles regulator believes the entity is linked to cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global and is operating in the country despite never being licensed to do so.
- The International Business Company (IBC) Huobi Global Limited "appears to be affiliated" with the online trading platform of the same name, the Monday notice states.
- The FSA is encouraging investors to exercise caution when dealing with the company.
- Talking to CoinDesk, a Huobi representative said: "Huobi Global Limited is a Seychelles-registered company that is part of Huobi Group. It provides services to global customers in accordance with applicable laws."
- The person said the firm's legal team is drafting a detailed response to the FSA's notice.
- Huobi Global's legal statement on its exchange platform, last updated two years ago, makes multiple references to the laws and regulations of the Republic of Seychelles.
- CoinDesk reached out to the FSA for comment but had not received a reply by press time.
