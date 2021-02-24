A Serbian man has been charged in an indictment filed Tuesday for embezzling $7 million from U.S. investors through two fraudulent cryptocurrency platforms.
- According to the indictment, Kristijan Krstic, 45, was the founder of "Start Options" and "B2G," two digital-asset investment platforms, which fraudulently induced U.S. investors to purchase securities in the form of investment contracts.
- Start Options purported to provide cryptocurrency mining and trading services, while B2G claimed to be an "ecosystem" for the exchange of B2G tokens, cryptocurrency and fiat money.
- The money invested by users was laundered through a Philippines-based account and digital currency wallet.
- $7 million was then transferred to Krstic via a promoter in the U.S. at which point he stopped responding to communications, tweeting that "the time has come to find new challenges and opportunities."
- Krstic had previously communicated with investors using the alias "Felix Logan" and the Twitter handle "@felixlogan_cfo".
