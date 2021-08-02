Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Monday called the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s proposed crypto tax reporting clauses “unworkable” and pledged to amend them.

The text’s definition of a broker is too broad, according to Toomey, and affects non-financial services parties, like bitcoin miners, that he said should be exempt. Plus, non-custodial services would struggle to properly file identification forms with the IRS, he said.

“Congress should not rush forward with this hastily-designed tax reporting regime for cryptocurrency, especially without a full understanding of the consequences,” he said in a press statement.

Toomey promised to amend the bill. He is now looking for a democratic senator to partner with, according to a source familiar with the matter.