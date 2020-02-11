CoinDesk will be on location at ETHDenver this Thursday. We'll be holding an informal reader meet-and-greet so we can get to know the Denver crypto ecosystem.

Drop our local writer, Will Foxley, a line at william@coindesk.com if you'll be attending and we'll set a time to chat. The meet-and-greet will start at 8 p.m. at Avanti Food and Drink on Feb 13. Introduce yourself and one of us will buy you a beer or beverage.

Please RSVP here so we have a headcount for the event. See you soon!