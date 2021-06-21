Securitize, a digital-asset securities firm, raised $48 million in a Series B fundraising round co-led by Morgan Stanley and Blockchain Capital.
- Securitize said the round was oversubscribed. Other participants included Ava Labs, Borderless Capital, IDC Ventures, Migration Capital, NTT Data, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
- The raise comes close to the launch of Securitize Markets, a marketplace for trading digital-asset securities.
- Recently Securitize said it will launch two crypto-security yield funds. The funds will be issued as digital-asset securities on the Algorand blockchain.
- Securitize said it has appointed Pedro Teixeira, the co-head of Morgan Stanley Tactical Value, to its board of directors.
- Investors in the Series B round as well as existing Securitize investors will receive their shares in the form of digital asset securities issued by Securitize’s platform.
- According to Securitize, its platform has more than 300,000 investors and supports more than 150 companies.
