The SEC is fundamentally wrong as a matter of law and fact. XRP is a currency, and does not have to be registered as an investment contract. In fact, the Justice Department and the Treasury's FinCEN already determined that XRP is a virtual currency in 2015 and other G20 regulators have done the same. No other country has classified XRP as a security.



The SEC has permitted XRP to function as a currency for over eight years, and we question the motivation for bringing this action just days before the change in administration. Instead of providing a clear regulatory framework for crypto in the U.S., [SEC Commissioner] Jay Clayton inexplicably decided to sue Ripple – leaving the actual legal work to the next Administration.



This is an attack on the entire crypto industry and American innovation. By giving the stamp of approval only to bitcoin and ether (whose networks are at the mercy of the Chinese Communist Party), the SEC has picked the winners - disregarding an entire industry outside of these two tokens. Ignoring advice from national security experts and the U.S. government, Jay Clayton is handing over the future of our global financial systems - underpinned by blockchain and crypto technologies - to an authoritarian regime.



We are right and will aggressively fight - and win - this battle in the courts to get clear rules of the road for the entire industry in the U.S. We are on the right side of the law, the right side of policy and will absolutely be on the right side of history. In the meantime, it's business as usual for Ripple and our hundreds of customers made up of the world's top financial institutions that have come to depend on Ripple to deliver high-value solutions.