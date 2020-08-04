The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to procure a blockchain forensics tool that can analyze smart contracts and, preferably, highlight their security issues.
- Issuing a "DLT Smart Contract Analysis Tool" solicitation request on July 30, the SEC signaled its newfound interest in actively monitoring the code-based blockchain contracts at the foundation of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
- SEC wants a tool that can identify: contract purpose, token type, purchase and sale restrictions, address whitelists and blacklists, modifications and contract calls, according to documents reviewed by CoinDesk.
- Preferably, the tool will also "include the capability to analyze smart contracts for security issues and vulnerabilities," the SEC said in documents accompanying the request.
- Comparative analysis between different smart contracts would also be a plus, SEC said. Private-sector software vendors have until Aug. 13 to pitch the watchdog.
- Bloomberg Law first reported the SEC's interest in a smart contract tool.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.