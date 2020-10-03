Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said the regulatory body’s open to the idea of a tokenized exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a report by Decrypt.
- "We're willing to try that: our door is wide open," the report quoted Clayton as saying in a webinar yesterday with the Digital Chamber of Commerce.
- While Clayton's statements expressed a willingness to explore the idea of tokenized stocks, the report also noted recent actions by the regulatory body that the day those ideas becoming reality is still a ways off.
