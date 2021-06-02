The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chose last week to delay a decision on WisdomTree’s bitcoin ETF application.

The SEC renders an initial decision on prospective applications within 45 days unless it extends the window, which it can do for 240 days.

The regulatory watchdog said on May 26 that it was extending WisdomTree’s application review by 45 days. 

In late April, the SEC delayed a decision on VanEck’s bitcoin ETF application to at least June. In late May, WisdomTree filed an ethereum ETF application. 

Read more: SEC Delays VanEck Bitcoin ETF Decision to June at Earliest

Meanwhile, WisdomTree bitcoin and ethereum exchange-traded products have recently begun trading in Amsterdam and Paris.

Read more about...

Securities and Exchange CommissionBitcoin ETFsWisdomTree
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.