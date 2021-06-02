The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chose last week to delay a decision on WisdomTree’s bitcoin ETF application.

The SEC renders an initial decision on prospective applications within 45 days unless it extends the window, which it can do for 240 days.

The regulatory watchdog said on May 26 that it was extending WisdomTree’s application review by 45 days.

In late April, the SEC delayed a decision on VanEck’s bitcoin ETF application to at least June. In late May, WisdomTree filed an ethereum ETF application.

