The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed a decision on another bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), this time one from Valkyrie Digital Assets.

  • In a filing Tuesday, the SEC said it extended the 45-day window to make a decision, which was due to expire June 26.
  • The SEC designated Aug. 10 as the revised date for a decision on the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund.
  • This announcement comes a week after the SEC delayed judgment on the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for a second time, requesting interested parties to answer questions on the susceptibility of a bitcoin ETF to market manipulation.
  • An application by WisdomTree was delayed on June 2.
  • The delay on Valkyrie's application, therefore, was not unexpected.

