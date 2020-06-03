Hester Peirce, one of five commissioners with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been tapped for a second term at the regulatory agency.

Peirce, who has been one of the most prominent crypto advocates among the U.S.’s regulatory agencies, took office in January 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated her to finish the last two years of a five-year-term. Without the renomination, her term would have expired on Friday.

The new term would see her serving through 2025, said Bloomberg Law, which first reported the move.

In recent months, the regulator has proposed a safe harbor for crypto startups looking to issue tokens, as a way of allowing these companies to raise funds and begin operations without fear of running afoul of U.S. securities laws. Peirce asked for the general public to provide feedback on the proposal after publishing it.

Peirce has been dubbed “Crypto Mom,” after she publicly dissented on the SEC’s decision to reject a bitcoin exchange-traded fund application filed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Peirce declined to comment, but the regulator previously told CoinDesk that she did not feel as though her work at the agency was finished.

“I certainly don’t feel done with what I want to do at the SEC. I really don’t feel done. There’s lots of work still to be done,” she said in February.