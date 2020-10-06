U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce discussed some major trends in the digital asset world during a chat with journalist Laura Shin, at the LA Blockchain Summit on Tuesday.

While the talk kicked off with Peirce’s letter of dissent against the recent SEC decision to levy a $6.1 million fine on Unikrn, the commissioner spoke about a range of topics including decentralised finance (DeFi), her safe harbor proposal for token issuers, and, whether token airdrops and DeFi governance tokens could run into securities regulations.

Right at the beginning of the talk, Peirce noted the views laid out in the chat were her own and in no way represent the SEC or her fellow commissioners.