The SEC commissioner explains why the SEC’s approach has been “too slow and too ambiguous” and why she’s optimistic for 2021.

Hester Peirce is a commissioner at the Securities Exchange Commission, sworn in for her second term in August.

Sometimes referred to as “Crypto Mom,” Peirce has been a fierce advocate for the industry in a regulatory context that hasn’t always been on her side.

In this conversation, she and NLW discuss: