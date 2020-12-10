The SEC commissioner explains why the SEC’s approach has been “too slow and too ambiguous” and why she’s optimistic for 2021.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and this week’s special product launch LVL.co.
Hester Peirce is a commissioner at the Securities Exchange Commission, sworn in for her second term in August.
Sometimes referred to as “Crypto Mom,” Peirce has been a fierce advocate for the industry in a regulatory context that hasn’t always been on her side.
In this conversation, she and NLW discuss:
- Why the SEC’s approach on crypto has been too slow and too ambiguous
- Why it matters that FinHub is becoming a standalone office
- The prospect for a regulatory “safe harbor” for crypto
- What the SEC thinks of the OCC’s crypto custody guidance
- The prospect for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.