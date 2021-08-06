The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged lender Blockchain Credit Partners and two of its top executives for raising $30 million through allegedly fraudulent offerings.
- The case is the agency's first involving securities using so-called decentralized finance (DeFi) technology, the SEC said Friday.
- The SEC said Florida men Gregory Keough, Derek Acree and their company Blockchain Credit Partners sold securities in unregistered offerings using smart contracts to sell tokens that paid over 6% interest.
