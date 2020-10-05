The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sued John McAfee for allegedly pumping initial coin offerings (ICOs) without disclosing he was being paid to do so.
- McAfee, a software magnate-turned-fugitive already on the run for alleged tax fraud, allegedly received BTC and ETH worth more than $11.6 million for promoting seven ICOs in 2017 and 2018.
- He also allegedly received $11.5 million in the promoted tokens. The SEC does not name the projects in the suit.
- The SEC outlined the securities violations in a 55-page complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
- According to the SEC, McAfee raised a total of $23.2 million from projects which raised a cumulative $41 million.
- “McAfee's extravagant posts (such as tweeting predictions about BTC price increases and promising to 'eat my d**k on national television' if such predictions did not pan out) … generated an enormous amount of publicity,” the SEC said in its complaint.
- The SEC is seeking civil penalties and an order prohibiting McAfee from serving as a public officer again in future.
- The SEC also sued McAfee's personal security guard, Jimmy Gale Watson, in the complaint.
