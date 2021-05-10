Sean Culkin, the NFL tight end who made headlines last month by planning to convert all of his salary to bitcoin, has been cut from the Kansas City Chiefs, a team spokesman confirmed to CoinDesk.

Culkin was seeking to one-up Russell Okung, the NFL offensive tackle who started converting half his salary into bitcoin starting late last year. That said, Okung’s contract was for $13 million; Culkin’s was set for $920,000.

The news of Culkin’s dismissal comes on the day NFL quarterback Tom Brady added laser eyes to his Twitter bio, a move that sent observers into a tizzy over whether the QB legend was also stocking up on BTC.

A call to Culkin’s agent was not immediately returned.

Danny Nelson contributed reporting.

