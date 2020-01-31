I read the bitcoin white paper and was like, ‘Yeah, this is massive.’ Not long after that, all this hype was starting because of the big price increase. I have to say, the price increase made me hesitant. I’ve been through the dot-com boom, and it was kind of reminiscent of that.





I didn’t buy on the up-shoot. I waited a while for the top to pop. After it dropped down to about $3,000, I was worried the miners might have taken too big a loss and that would have fundamental consequences. So I waited a bit longer. Then I started to buy at about $5,000.





I tend not to disclose how much bitcoin I own but I can say it’s about 5 percent of my disposable worth. I might increase that.