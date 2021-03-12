Japan-based financial-services company SBI Holdings said it will give its shareholders the option of receiving the embattled XRP cryptocurrency as a benefit for the second year in a row.
- In an announcement Friday, SBI Holdings said shareholders with 100 or more shares can receive XRP worth 2,500 yen ($22.92) as a way of thanking them for their support.
- The amount of XRP given to holders will be determined on June 30, and shareholders will have until May 31 to apply for the perk.
- SBI's support of XRP is a sign of the digital token's continued strong fan base in Japan, which is in contrast to its position in the U.S. where most exchanges have stopped trading in the cryptocurrency.
- In December, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) sued XRP's issuer, Ripple Labs, claiming XRP is an unregistered security.
