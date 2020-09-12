Recapping the biggest stories of the week, including Joe Biden’s China plan, a market holding pattern and, of course, the strange competitive saga of SUSHI.
On this edition of the Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at:
- The “holding pattern economy” – why stocks, jobs and central bank policy seem stuck in place
- Why Joe Biden’s China plan shows that, no matter who wins the presidential election, U.S. economic policy towards China is likely to get more aggressive
- The surveillance state gets stronger as Amazon appoints a former NSA head to its board of directors
- The SUSHI saga
This week on The Breakdown:
