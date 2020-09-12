Recapping the biggest stories of the week, including Joe Biden’s China plan, a market holding pattern and, of course, the strange competitive saga of SUSHI.

On this edition of the Breakdown Weekly Recap, NLW looks at:

The “holding pattern economy” – why stocks, jobs and central bank policy seem stuck in place

Why Joe Biden’s China plan shows that, no matter who wins the presidential election, U.S. economic policy towards China is likely to get more aggressive

The surveillance state gets stronger as Amazon appoints a former NSA head to its board of directors

The SUSHI saga

This week on The Breakdown: