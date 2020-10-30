Was it an allusion to the Reformation or something to do with the ancient pagan tradition of Samhain?
One of the most powerful aspects of bitcoin is its mythology.
In this episode, NLW explores the 12th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper and the choices that went into its release date.
Whether it was something to do with the Reformation or an allusion to the longstanding pagan tradition of Samhain, the one thing that’s clear is the choice adds all the more mystique to bitcoin’s incredible origins.
