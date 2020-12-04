Since 1969, 34 out of 45 years have seen a late December rally. Here are 5 reasons why a Santa Claus rally might not happen this year.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Payrolls report underperforms expectations
- Spotify looking for crypto director
- Lame-duck crypto legislation on the way?
Our main discussion: Will we see a “Santa Claus rally” this year?
This kind of rally refers to the fact that in about two-thirds of years since 1969, late December has seen a stock market rally, averaging a 1.4% gain.
This year, vaccine optimism combined with new stimulus seems poised to once again jingle Wall Street’s bells. A piece in Bloomberg, however, provides five charts and reasons why this market rally is already overbought and overblown, so this year might be more coal than eggnog.
