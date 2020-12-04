Since 1969, 34 out of 45 years have seen a late December rally. Here are 5 reasons why a Santa Claus rally might not happen this year.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and this week’s special product launch, Allnodes.

Today on the Brief:

Payrolls report underperforms expectations

Spotify looking for crypto director

Lame-duck crypto legislation on the way?

Our main discussion: Will we see a “Santa Claus rally” this year?

This kind of rally refers to the fact that in about two-thirds of years since 1969, late December has seen a stock market rally, averaging a 1.4% gain.