Samsung has added support for Tron-based dapps to its proprietary Galaxy Store, granting smartphone and tablet users in both Europe and the U.S. access.

Tron said Monday Samsung smartphone and tablet users would be able to download these dapps from a dedicated section of the Galaxy Store.

On-chain games, such as Blockchain Cuties and Super Player, would be available from the store from Monday, with other dapps slated to be added in the near future, Tron added.

Tron founder Justin Sun said the collaboration with Samsung was going "to the next level by integrating both ecosystems together." When the partnership was first unveiled back in October, the two companies released a software development kit (SDK) that gave users direct access the Tron blockchain via their Samsung devices.

At the time, Samsung appeared to limit its support to wallet services.

Sun said dapps being available through the Galaxy Store – one of the largest app stores in the world – would be an "incredible opportunity" for the Tron ecosystem to present itself in front of a whole new userbase, some of whom may not necessarily have come across blockchain before.

Samsung is one of the world's largest smartphone companies. It shipped more than 295 million smartphones in 2019, more than 100 million than rival Apple. Galaxy Store comes as standard on most Samsung handheld devices.

CoinDesk reached out to a Samsung spokesperson for comment but had not received a response by press time.