The Hermitage, one of the world’s major art collections, will auction virtual copies of five of its most famous masterpieces in August on the Binance NFT marketplace, the museum said in a press release.

The St. Petersburg, Russia institution did not specify the exact date of the sale of the digital copies of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Madonna Litta,” “Judith” by Giorgione, “Lilac Bush” by Vincent Van Gogh, “Composition VI” by Wassily Kandinsky and “Corner of the Garden at Montgeron” by Claude Monet.

This initiative with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will help the museum “provide better availability of the Hermitage’s collection” and demonstrate “the importance of the digitalization in art collecting,” the announcement said.

Each NFT will be issued in two copies, one held by the Hermitage itself and the other going to the buyer. The metadata of the NFTs will include Hermitage director Mikhail Piotrovsky’s signature, the time of the signing, and that it was signed in the Hermitage.

“NFT makes the luxury things more available, yet, at the same time, exclusive,” Piotrovsky said in a statement. adding that the Hermitage will keep exploring what digitalization can do for the museum. “On these new technologies we will base our new experiments,” he said.

The museum has consulted with the Russian law firm LFCS to issue the tokens in compliance with current Russian regulations, the announcement read.