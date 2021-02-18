Russia’s central bank will present a modified concept for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) later this year following discussions with banks.

  • Most institutions favor a two-level model for a digital ruble in which banks open wallets on clients' behalf on the central bank's platform, Bank of Russia chair Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday, according to an RT report.
  • Discussions around the creation of a state-backed digital currency started in October, but concerns were raised by commercial banks that liquidity could be drained from their balance sheets as a result.
  • The new model will be presented for discussion with the public and stakeholders at the start of this summer, Nabiullina said.
  • Launching and testing a special platform would be the next step, according to RT's report.
  • While the Bank of Russia is pushing on with its own digital currency plans, public crypto assets are set to be ruled out as a legal means of payment.
  • Russia's State Duma is currently introducing legislation that would also recognize cryptocurrency as property for tax purposes. The bill passed its first reading Wednesday.

