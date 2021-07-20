Rothschild Investment Corp more than tripled its exposure to bitcoin in the second quarter.
- The Chicago-based institutional investment manager increased its holdings of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares to 141,405 from 38,346 in the prior quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed Monday.
- Its holdings in the the Grayscale Ethereum Trust rose about 5% to 279,119 from 265,302.
- According to the filings, the firm's holdings in the BTC and ETH trusts are worth $4.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively. These figures compare with valuations of $1.92 million and $4.75 million in the first quarter.
- Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.