RIT Capital Partners, an investment trust founded by investment banker Jacob Rothschild, has co-led an $8.8 million funding round for Aspen Digital.
- Hong Kong-based Aspen aims to offer digital asset management to institutional and sophisticated investors.
- The platform is designed to centralize the offerings of several crypto service providers, such as cryptocurrency exchange FTX, providing a single portal for investors to trade, automate investments and monitor portfolios.
- The $8.8 million pre-Series A funding was co-led by RIT Capital alongside New York-based technology venture firm Liberty City Ventures, according to an announcement Wednesday.
- Aspen intends to use the money to expand its headcount and establish new offices around the world, starting with a second base in London later this year, followed by an office in Singapore.
- RIT Capital Partners, formerly known as the Rothschild Investment Trust, is no stranger to investment in the crypto sector, having acquired an interest in exchange Kraken in April. Jacob Rothschild is a member of the Rothschild banking family.
