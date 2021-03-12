A barber in Romania suspected of stealing $620,000 in cryptocurrency from an unnamed company in the Cayman Islands has been apprehended.
- Ionel Roman, 38, from the southern city of Craiova, was arrested on March 5, and was charged with hacking, IT fraud and money laundering.
- According to a statement by prosecutors, Roman launched a cyberattack on a Cayman Islands-based company, described as "the seventh-largest cryptocurrency operator in the world," in late Janaury.
- The barber then transferred $620,000 worth of crypto to several people who paid him in fiat currency.
- Roman withdrew this money in numerous sums of 10,000 lei ($2,449), circumventing the need to provide identity credentials, according to Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).
- DIICOT seized 10,800 lei from Roman's home along with electronic equipment.
