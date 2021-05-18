Robinhood Markets LLC, the popular trading app for stock, options, gold and cryptocurrencies, will reveal its initial public offering filings as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Tuesday.
- The timing and details could change even though the millennial-friendly investing platform’s plans are at an “advanced” stage, said the publication.
- Robinhood has been criticized by regulators who have said the site encourages the game-like nature of trading, particularly among inexperienced retail traders.
- Robinhood did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.