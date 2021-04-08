Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday that 9.5 million customers traded cryptocurrencies in Q1, up from 1.7 million in Q4.
- In a blog post titled "How Crypto Fits Into Robinhood's Mission," the company also said its crypto team has more than tripled in number this year and continues to increase.
- Robinhood Crypto offers seven tradable coins: bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), bitcoin sv (BSV), dogecoin (DOGE), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC) and litecoin (LTC).
- The millennial-friendly investment platform has reportedly confidentially filed for an initial public offering that would include a listing on the Nasdaq.
