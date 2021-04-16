Online brokerage app Robinhood said it has resolved an outage which prevented users completing trades as they attempted to get in on the recent dogecoin rally.

  • Robinhood tweeted Friday that “crypto trading is fully restored” after “unprecedented demand” for its services created issues executing orders for several hours late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
  • The company had acknowledged that orders were displayed as “pending” for extended periods.
  • The demand appears to have been led by users looking to buy dogecoin, which more than doubled in price in the last 24 hours to hit an all-time high of $0.29.
  • DOGE has pulled back subsequently and is sitting at $0.27 at press time.
  • Robinhood denied the suggestion that it was limiting dogecoin trading, tweeting that this was “false information.”
  • The online brokerage app has seen a surge in customer sign-ups so far this year with CEO Vlad Tenev speaking of the challenge in responding to this to ensure that its system remains stable.

