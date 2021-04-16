Online brokerage app Robinhood said it has resolved an outage which prevented users completing trades as they attempted to get in on the recent dogecoin rally.
- Robinhood tweeted Friday that “crypto trading is fully restored” after “unprecedented demand” for its services created issues executing orders for several hours late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
- The company had acknowledged that orders were displayed as “pending” for extended periods.
- The demand appears to have been led by users looking to buy dogecoin, which more than doubled in price in the last 24 hours to hit an all-time high of $0.29.
- DOGE has pulled back subsequently and is sitting at $0.27 at press time.
- Robinhood denied the suggestion that it was limiting dogecoin trading, tweeting that this was “false information.”
- The online brokerage app has seen a surge in customer sign-ups so far this year with CEO Vlad Tenev speaking of the challenge in responding to this to ensure that its system remains stable.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.