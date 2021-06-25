Robinhood Markets LLC’s planned initial public offering (IPO) is reportedly facing delays in its bid to go public because of its growing cryptocurrency business.
- A report by Bloomberg on Thursday cites several people close to the matter who say the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have slowed plans for the stock trading app maker's IPO.
- Robinhood had been aiming for a June listing after initially filing in March. The goal now is to list next month ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.
- Yet, the timing could once again fall short and may slip into the autumn, according to the report, which cited a source wishing to remain anonymous because the matter was private.
- Robinhood has faced scrutiny from regulators this year who allege the site encourages the game-like nature of trading, especially when it comes to inexperienced retail traders.
