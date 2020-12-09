Trading app Robinhood has chosen Goldman Sachs to lead the way for an initial stock offering that could come in 2021 and value the trading app at more than $20 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
- The company was valued in its last funding round in September at $11.7 billion, showing how the platform has grown during the pandemic and among millennials, Reuters reported.
- Goldman and Robinhood both declined to comment, Reuters said.
The story is developing and will be updated as more information is known.
