Online brokerage platform Robinhood has hired former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer.
- Chennapragada will oversee all product, design and research, Robinhood announced via a blog post Wednesday.
- During her 12-year tenure at Google, she led various products efforts across its search engine, virtual assistant and YouTube.
- Her appointment will help Robinhood deliver "delightful product experiences and work towards democratizing finance for all," Vlad Tenez, CEO and co-founder said.
- Robinhood announced in February it has experienced a surge of around 200,000 extra cryptocurrency users per month since the start of 2021.
Disclosure
