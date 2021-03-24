Robinhood Markets L.L.C., maker of the eponymous stock trading app, has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering, according to Bloomberg.
- The millennial-friendly investing platform and popular cryptocurrency on-ramp has not yet confirmed its plans (which could change) but the gears are moving toward a public debut, insiders told Bloomberg Tuesday.
- After a rocketing 12 months of pandemic-fueled retail trader growth and its recent drubbing in the press and in Congress over the GameStop fallout Robinhood plans pursue a listing on tech-heavy Nasdaq, giving its investors a long-awaited chance to cash in.
- Robinhood did not immediately respond to CoinDesk queries.
