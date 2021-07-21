Zero-fee retail trading platform Robinhood is in hot water with New York regulators, according to its recent S-1 filing.

Robinhood Crypto, the crypto trading division of Robinhood, said it expects to pay a $30 million settlement to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) after a 2020 investigation “focused primarily on anti-money laundering and cybersecurity-related issues” found the company to be in violation of numerous regulatory requirements.

In addition to the monetary penalty, Robinhood Crypto will also be required to “engage a monitor.”