Zero-fee retail trading platform Robinhood is in hot water with New York regulators, according to its recent S-1 filing.

Robinhood Crypto, the crypto trading division of Robinhood, said it expects to pay a $30 million settlement to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) after a 2020 investigation “focused primarily on anti-money laundering and cybersecurity-related issues” found the company to be in violation of numerous regulatory requirements. 

In addition to the monetary penalty, Robinhood Crypto will also be required to “engage a monitor.”

The $30 million NYDFS fine is the latest in a string of monetary penalties levied against Robinhood by regulators. Last December, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) received a $65 million payment from the trading app to settle allegations it misled customers. And last month, Robinhood was fined $70 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the largest fine ever issued by FINRA, for failing to protect customers. 

