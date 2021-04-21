RIT Capital Partners, formerly known as the Rothschild Investment Trust, has acquired an interest in the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, according to a note to investors dated April 12.
- The note referred to a webinar in March that announced the investment but did not mention the size of the investment nor the amount paid.
- It also made reference to news that Kraken is considering going public through a direct listing in 2022.
- Neither Kraken nor RIT were immediately available for comment.
- RIT Capital is a U.K.-based investment trust founded by Lord Jacob Rothschild of the prominent Rothschild banking family. It has a market capitalization of £3.8 billion ($5.28 billion).
Read the full document:
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.