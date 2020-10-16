Ripple, the U.S.-based currency exchange and remittance network, is donating $10 million to Mercy Corps, a humanitarian aid non-profit, to “expand financial inclusion and increase economic empowerment globally.”

Ripple, through a non-profit unit, works with non-government organizations, universities and industry partners to “bring the 1.7 billion unbanked adults into a modernized, global financial system that leverages the promise of financial technology,” the company said in its release.