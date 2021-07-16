- Ripple can depose the former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance division about the agency's policy decisions as the company faces an enforcement action, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
- U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn on Thursday ordered William H. Hinman to sit for questioning, saying the case involves "significant" policy decisions in the markets and the public interest is high.
- The SEC alleged in December 2020 that Ripple Labs had conducted an ongoing and unregistered securities sale via the XRP token closely associated with its brand.
- Ripple had sought to force the SEC to disclose why it came to the conclusion that bitcoin and ether were commodities, not securities like XRP.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.