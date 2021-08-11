Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain forecasts that its new facility at Rockdale, Texas will lift its hash rate capacity to 7.7 EH/s by the fourth quarter of next year.
- Riot acquired the 190,000 square-foot site in Texas with the acquisition of Whinstone US's data center in Texas in April.
- By early September, the company said it expects to have a total of 25,946 Antminers in operation, providing an estimated hash rate capacity of 2.6 EH/s, according an announcement Tuesday.
- With full deployment of a fleet of more than 80,000 Antminers, 95% of which will be the latest generation S19 model, the company forecast total hash capacity of 7.7 EH/s by Q4 next year.
- Riot expects to consume 257 MW of energy, of which 206 MW will be deployed at the new facility.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.