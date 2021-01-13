Nasdaq-listed bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (RIOT) has added Mason Jappa, CEO of mining hardware and hosting company Blockware, to its advisory board.
- The two companies have had a close working relationship, Jappa told CoinDesk, including sharing industry insights and Blockware helping Riot sell machines.
- Per a statement, Jappa will assist the billion-dollar company with "optimizing operations" and its "evaluation of growth opportunities," among other responsibilities.
- Jappa is the latest in a series of changes to the Castle Rock, Colo.-based firm’s board of directors and board of advisers over the past two years.
- In July 2019, the company named Yan Pritzker and Cory Klippsten of bitcoin exchange service Swan Bitcoin and Pierre Rochard of Kraken to its advisory board.
- In November 2020, former Ontario legislator Remo Mancini resigned from the board of directors; he'd been appointed in 2018.
- Jappa brings strong knowledge of the mining industry to Riot's board, with his company having placed over 45MW for hosted clients and sold over 200,000 ASIC miners since its founding in 2017.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.