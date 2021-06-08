U.K.-based digital banking service Revolut added dogecoin to its crypto offering in response to widespread demand from its users.
- Dogecoin is the 30th token to be made available on Revolut, the fintech announced via email Tuesday.
- Revolut is adding new tokens every Tuesday in a program that started June 1 with the addition of eight tokens including algorand and polygon.
- "One of the most popular user requests over the past couple of months has been to add dogecoin and we have answered the call," Ed Cooper, Revolut's head of crypto, said in the email.
- Revolut began offering crypto trading in 2017, coming in for criticism for not allowing customers to withdraw their holdings to other exchanges. That is changing with the beta release of bitcoin withdrawals to as many as three addresses for some of its U.K. customers.
- Subject to take up, the service will be extended to other cryptocurrencies and customers in other markets in the coming months.
