Between BitMEX action, the U.K.’s derivative ban and the new U.S. Department of Justice enforcement framework, regulations are coming for crypto.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple PodcastsSpotifyPocketcastsGoogle PodcastsCastboxStitcherRadioPublicaiHeartRadio or RSS.

On this week’s Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at a cross-section of regulatory news, including:

  • CFTC and DOJ action against BitMEX and its leadership
  • The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority’s ban of crypto derivative products for retail investors
  • The DOJ’s new cryptocurrency enforcement framework 

NLW discusses why these might reflect a new moment in crypto history, what it means for current builders in bitcoin and DeFi, and why recruiting corporate allies like Square will become more important than ever.

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | Are Central Bank Coins the End of Financial Privacy?

Tuesday |The UK Bans Crypto Derivatives

Wednesday | How Bitcoin Could Become the Reserve Asset for DeFi, Feat. Qiao Wang

Thursday | The Market Reacts to Square’s $50M Bitcoin Buy

Friday | Cathie Wood: Secrets of the World’s Best Innovation Investor

