Between BitMEX action, the U.K.’s derivative ban and the new U.S. Department of Justice enforcement framework, regulations are coming for crypto.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

On this week’s Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at a cross-section of regulatory news, including:

CFTC and DOJ action against BitMEX and its leadership

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority’s ban of crypto derivative products for retail investors

The DOJ’s new cryptocurrency enforcement framework

NLW discusses why these might reflect a new moment in crypto history, what it means for current builders in bitcoin and DeFi, and why recruiting corporate allies like Square will become more important than ever.

This week on The Breakdown: