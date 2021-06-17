OSL, Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange, has hired six senior staff members, including two from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Joe Zhou and Arion Ho join OSL as director of business development and head of exchange operations in the U.K. respectively, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk on Thursday.

Zhou served as senior vice president of global client development at the HKEX. Ho was a senior vice president leading night-time exchange operations.

The other people joining OSL are Colm Furlong, head of Software as a Service; James Cunningham, principal engineer in the U.K.; George Carr, director of U.K. infrastructure and operations; and Fergus MacDermot, director of service reliability.

The hires form part of OSL and parent company BC Technology Group’s global expansion following its partnership with Standard Chartered to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange for the European and U.K. markets.