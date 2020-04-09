On a day that saw $2.3 trillion in new stimulus from the Federal Reserve, Pomp argues a better alternative is investing in entrepreneurs and being willing to let businesses fail.

As host of the Pomp Podcast, author of the daily Off The Chain newsletter, and founder partner at Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Anthony Pompliano is one of the best known media personalities and investors in the crypto industry.

In this episode Pomp and @NLW discuss:

The Fed’s just-announced $2.3 trillion stimulus package - including the authorization to buy junk bonds

Why media and trust have fallen to their lowest levels ever

The lack of a plan to restart the economy

Why bitcoin was sold in last month's larger market sell-off

Why smart institutional investors are looking to bitcoin as a hedge when the deflationary environment turns inflationary

Why companies have to be allowed to fail to increase resilience

Why the best way to build a resilience economy is to put money in the hands of entrepreneurs and small businesses