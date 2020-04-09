On a day that saw $2.3 trillion in new stimulus from the Federal Reserve, Pomp argues a better alternative is investing in entrepreneurs and being willing to let businesses fail.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
As host of the Pomp Podcast, author of the daily Off The Chain newsletter, and founder partner at Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Anthony Pompliano is one of the best known media personalities and investors in the crypto industry.
In this episode Pomp and @NLW discuss:
- The Fed’s just-announced $2.3 trillion stimulus package - including the authorization to buy junk bonds
- Why media and trust have fallen to their lowest levels ever
- The lack of a plan to restart the economy
- Why bitcoin was sold in last month's larger market sell-off
- Why smart institutional investors are looking to bitcoin as a hedge when the deflationary environment turns inflationary
- Why companies have to be allowed to fail to increase resilience
- Why the best way to build a resilience economy is to put money in the hands of entrepreneurs and small businesses
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.