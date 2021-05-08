Rari Capital announced there’s been an exploit in the Rari Capital ETH Pool related to its Alpha Finance Lab integration. In response, the rebalancer has removed all funds from Alpha.
- The price of the Rari Governance Token (RGT) fell more than 50% from $17 to $8 before rebounding. It's currency trading at about $12.01.
This story is developing and will be updated when more is known.
