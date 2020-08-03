A recap show on wealth inequality, stock markets and taking it back featuring Jill Carlson, Michael Krieger, Daniel Lacalle, George Gammon and more.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

The TikTok-Microsoft Deal

The Twitter hacker was 17

A changing of the guard for crypto hedge funds

Our main discussion: recapping the best interviews of July 2020

Despite a huge variety of perspectives and experiences, one theme shown through in Breakdown conversations in July: the disparity between the stock market and the real economy and a growing unwillingness of people to accept their place in the order.

This show features clips from:

George Gammon - @GeorgeGammon

Daniel Lacalle - @dlacalle_IA

George Goncalves - @bondstrategist

Sahil Bloom - @SahilBloom

Tyrone Ross - @TR401

Tony Greer - @TgMacro

Jill Carlson - @jillruthcarlson

Michael Krieger - @LibertyBlitz

Sergey Nazarov - @SergeyNazarov