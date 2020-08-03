A recap show on wealth inequality, stock markets and taking it back featuring Jill Carlson, Michael Krieger, Daniel Lacalle, George Gammon and more.
Today on the Brief:
- The TikTok-Microsoft Deal
- The Twitter hacker was 17
- A changing of the guard for crypto hedge funds
Our main discussion: recapping the best interviews of July 2020
Despite a huge variety of perspectives and experiences, one theme shown through in Breakdown conversations in July: the disparity between the stock market and the real economy and a growing unwillingness of people to accept their place in the order.
This show features clips from:
- George Gammon - @GeorgeGammon
- Daniel Lacalle - @dlacalle_IA
- George Goncalves - @bondstrategist
- Sahil Bloom - @SahilBloom
- Tyrone Ross - @TR401
- Tony Greer - @TgMacro
- Jill Carlson - @jillruthcarlson
- Michael Krieger - @LibertyBlitz
- Sergey Nazarov - @SergeyNazarov
