Grammy-winning recording artist RAC explores the business of music and how crypto experiments could shift the balance of power.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comNexo.io and Elliptic.

Today’s Breakdown is a conversation with Andre Anjos – aka RAC, a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and music entrepreneur.

He and NLW discuss:

  • Starting the “Remix Artist Collective” as a business
  • Evolving from remixing to performing artist
  • The challenges and trade-offs of working with major labels 
  • How the music industry beat back technology innovation where other industries failed
  • How NFTs, tokens and other crypto innovations are opening up truly free markets for music and culture 

Find our guest online:
Twitter: @RAC
Web: rac.fm

See also: RAC on Defi and Yield Farming: ‘These Days It Feels Like a Full-time Job’

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

MusicMusic IndustryNFTsPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.