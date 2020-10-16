Grammy-winning recording artist RAC explores the business of music and how crypto experiments could shift the balance of power.
Today’s Breakdown is a conversation with Andre Anjos – aka RAC, a Grammy Award-winning recording artist and music entrepreneur.
He and NLW discuss:
- Starting the “Remix Artist Collective” as a business
- Evolving from remixing to performing artist
- The challenges and trade-offs of working with major labels
- How the music industry beat back technology innovation where other industries failed
- How NFTs, tokens and other crypto innovations are opening up truly free markets for music and culture
