As we wrap up another crazy week – 6.6 million more jobless claims, $2.3 trillion more in stimulus – NLW lays out the key themes and questions to think about over the long Easter weekend.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.

On today's episode:

  • Crypto-dollarization: Why money is pouring into USD stablecoins and how it could create a future on-ramp to bitcoin (BTC)
  • "Quantitative Tightening": Why a new brand for the bitcoin halving could help us better capture a unique narrative moment
  • What it takes to get the economy back to work: Beyond the political hemming and hawking, how can we force the real, nuanced conversation of turning the economy back on?
  • What it takes to rebuild as a Resilience Economy – and how can bottom-up networks get started now? 
  • Moments of transition are moments of leverage: What opportunities can each of us take advantage of?

See also: Nic Carter: 'If You’re Not Radicalized, You’re Not Paying Attention'

