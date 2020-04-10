As we wrap up another crazy week – 6.6 million more jobless claims, $2.3 trillion more in stimulus – NLW lays out the key themes and questions to think about over the long Easter weekend.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
On today's episode:
- Crypto-dollarization: Why money is pouring into USD stablecoins and how it could create a future on-ramp to bitcoin (BTC)
- "Quantitative Tightening": Why a new brand for the bitcoin halving could help us better capture a unique narrative moment
- What it takes to get the economy back to work: Beyond the political hemming and hawking, how can we force the real, nuanced conversation of turning the economy back on?
- What it takes to rebuild as a Resilience Economy – and how can bottom-up networks get started now?
- Moments of transition are moments of leverage: What opportunities can each of us take advantage of?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.