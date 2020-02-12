With blockchain puppets (we really mean it) on TV, CNBC pushing the bitcoin-as-gold narrative and The Guardian seeing connections between coronavirus and bitcoin's recent rally, we've got a lot to talk about on today's episode of The Breakdown.
After Monday’s quick retrace, bitcoin and the rest of the market went green again. In this episode, @nlw breaks down the shifting sentiment, looking at:
- How a partnership between Hedera Hashgraph and Google Cloud pumped HBAR more than 50 percent - featuring commentary from Hedera CEO Mance Harmon
- Why Figure is launching a puppet-driven TV campaign to educate people about blockchain
- CNBC Fast Money actively (and convincingly) promoting the narrative of bitcoin as a safe-haven asset
